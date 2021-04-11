$421.44 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post sales of $421.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.67 million to $424.20 million. AAR posted sales of $416.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

AIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,155.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,707. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 183,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

