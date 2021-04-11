42,950 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 101.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 103,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 771,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.93 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.26%.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.