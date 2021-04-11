4,462 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.01. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

