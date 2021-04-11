$5.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the highest is $6.09. Biogen posted earnings of $9.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $23.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $26.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.55.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $268.17. The company had a trading volume of 874,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.57. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

