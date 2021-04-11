$531.25 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce sales of $531.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.50 million. Gray Television reported sales of $534.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

GTN opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

