5,317 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,714,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.