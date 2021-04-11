6,679 Shares in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

ONLN opened at $80.82 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93.

