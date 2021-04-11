80,855 Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,855 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 22,098.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GEVO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

