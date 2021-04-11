$853.07 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report $853.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $884.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.80 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

