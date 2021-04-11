ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 23 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 25.49.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit