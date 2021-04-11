ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 23 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 25.49.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

