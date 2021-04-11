Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

