AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.12). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.
ACIU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 189,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,648. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
