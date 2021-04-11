Accrol Group’s (ACRL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.79% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Accrol Group stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Friday. Accrol Group has a twelve month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £196.15 million and a P/E ratio of 210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.30.

In related news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,333,000 shares of Accrol Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total value of £933,100 ($1,219,101.12).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

