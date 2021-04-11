Add.xyz (ADD) Hits Market Cap of $3.91 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $345,349.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00081759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00609395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00031768 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.