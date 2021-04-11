Add.xyz (ADD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $237,851.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $237,851.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00087785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.00611779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00034931 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.