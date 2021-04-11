Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

