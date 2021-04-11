Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 13,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 837,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $887.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

