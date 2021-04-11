Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 13,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 837,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $887.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit