Aeron (ARNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $1.28 million and $195,269.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00614275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

