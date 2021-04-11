Aeternity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.17 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $86.72 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 380,497,884 coins and its circulating supply is 334,676,940 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.