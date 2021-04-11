Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.04

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 613175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Affimed by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Affimed by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 95,899 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Affimed by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

