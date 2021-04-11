AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 68.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,445 shares during the quarter. AGCO accounts for about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $69,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AGCO by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after buying an additional 307,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $148.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.