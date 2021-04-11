Aigang Market Cap Reaches $234,873.55 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $234,873.55 and approximately $192.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.54 or 0.00615367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032341 BTC.

About Aigang

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

