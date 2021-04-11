Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.