Air Canada (TSE:AC) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

National Bankshares lowered shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$26.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AC. TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.11.

Shares of AC opened at C$26.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at C$877,951.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

