Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alector by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 112,380 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of ALEC opened at $17.37 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 131,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.