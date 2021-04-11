Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $338.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.36% from the stock’s current price.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

