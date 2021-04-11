Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANCUF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. 7,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,008. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.