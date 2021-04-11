Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $13,216,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,083.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,828.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,187.60 and a 12-month high of $2,289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

