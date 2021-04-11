Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €52.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.22 ($59.08).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €44.67 ($52.55) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.39. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

