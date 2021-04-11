ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $72.18

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.18, but opened at $70.21. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $70.84, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,287,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

