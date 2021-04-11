ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $72.18

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.18, but opened at $70.21. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $70.84, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,287,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit