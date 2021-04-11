American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

