American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Construction Partners by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000 over the last 90 days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

