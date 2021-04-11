American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

NGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

