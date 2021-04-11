American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 645,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACCO Brands by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

In other news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.