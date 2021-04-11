American National Bank Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

American National Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after acquiring an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,923,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $82.27.

