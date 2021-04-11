American National Bank Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American National Bank increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.7% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $253.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $253.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

