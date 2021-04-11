American National Bank Purchases 1,103 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.41.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.27 and a one year high of $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

