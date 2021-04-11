American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Raises Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by 72.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 96.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average is $228.80. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

