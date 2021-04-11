American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post $59.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.55 million and the highest is $59.65 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $265.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.75 million to $266.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $335.92 million, with estimates ranging from $330.93 million to $340.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock worth $59,291,818.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $190,772,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $2,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. 2,282,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. American Well has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.