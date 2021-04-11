Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,348 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

