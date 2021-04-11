Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 424.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,505 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $71,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,691,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

