Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,334,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $83,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.