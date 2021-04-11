Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $67.17 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,354 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Kraft Heinz worth $67,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

