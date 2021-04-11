Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,236 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,236 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Peloton Interactive worth $74,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,694.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.39.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock valued at $51,389,928 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

