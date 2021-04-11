Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.01. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

BHC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,528. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

