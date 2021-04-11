Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

