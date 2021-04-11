Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report $92.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.10 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $116.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $433.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.90 million to $480.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $504.39 million, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $571.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $507,450. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 649.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 165,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 143,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 291,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,781. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.19 and a beta of 1.45.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

