Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) to Post $4.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.46 and the highest is $4.66. RH posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $21.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.25 to $25.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $24.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $613.16. 334,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.75. RH has a 12 month low of $116.62 and a 12 month high of $619.52.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

