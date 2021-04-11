Analysts Offer Predictions for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

