Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 532.38

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.38 ($6.96).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of STAN stock traded down GBX 7.10 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 497.50 ($6.50). 3,494,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,200. The stock has a market cap of £15.52 billion and a PE ratio of 48.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 492.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.48. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

